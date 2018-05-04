Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Mutthaida Quami Movement (MQM) had given dead bodies in gunny bag to this city and now they would not be allowed to start terrorism in the guise of politics.

This he said while talking to media person at Saber Nihari hotel, Liaquatabad where he had nihari, tikka boti and nan during his whirl wind tour of the city to inspect on-going development works launched under Karachi package on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Minister for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah and Minister for P&D Saeed Ghani, MPA javed Nagori and others.

He said that the people of Karachi elected MQM but what they gave them in return was [dead] bodies in gunny bags. “Now they have every right like others to do politics but their politics would not allowed to mixed up with terrorism,” he said and added “we have restored peace in this city after great sacrifice and hard work, therefore no body would be allowed to hijack this city at any cost,” he said categorically.

Murad Ali Shah showing time on his watch told the media that “it is almost 12.45am and still the city wakes up, people are enjoying food at their favorite restaurants not only with their friends but with their families,” he said and termed “it a great change in which confidence of the people seems to have restored, lights of the city remain on in the markets till late nights, glories of our food streets have returned and people are enjoying their life- this was the task his government had taken up and achieved it with the support of the people of Karachi,” he said.

Murad Shah said that he has always advised factions of MQM to unite and to do politics for the welfare of the people.

Replying to a question, Murad Ali Shah said that the purpose of having dinner at Sabir Nihari near 90, once headquarter of the MQM, is just to meet the people, see them how they are enjoying their life just after passing through a dark phase of fear, insecurity and suffocation. “I am quite happy and relax to see the people sitting with their toddlers late night at restaurant,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that he has visited various development works he had carried out to restore the city. “I went to Cant Station where approaching roads to the station and the roads inside the station have been reconstructed, and now we are planning to restore the glories of the old building of Cantt Station by beautifying it with spot lights,” he said. He visited the roads and met with the people during his visit to the station.

Murad Ali Shah also visited Submarine Chowrangi Underpass and Sunset-Gizri Boulevard flyover on which work was in progress day and night. He inspected the shuttering work and installation of guarders on the Sunset -Gizri Boulevard Flyover and directed the concerned engineer to finish the work within a week. “I would open this bridge and underpass on May 15,” he issued directives.

The chief minister also visited all the roads recently constructed in the area of Bahadurabad and then went to Tipu Sultan Road where a flyover was being constructed. He said that still the flyover would take time to complete but work must continue. The chief minister drove his vehicle through Tipu Sultan Road, Roads towards Mohammad Ali Society and Dooraji which have been completed recently said the area was giving a fresh look. A Dooraji he visited a PPP office set up there and met with party workers.

Murad Ali Shah also visited Korangi where 12000 Road has been reconstructed, He directed the concerned engineers to complete footpath work at the earliest. Latter, the chief minister went to Azizabad where he had dinner at Sabir Nihari Wala.

The chief minister also visited Saddar where a food street was being constructed. The took the view of the under construction foot street with the objective to assess the view of the Empress Market which is said to have been blocked. The view of the market was clear.

The chief minister along with his minister and media went to Burn Road where he had ‘rabri and Kheer’ at the shop of ‘Punjab Lasi Wala’.

After enjoying Lasi the chief minister went to Lyari where he met with party workers at Taj Peshwari Restaurant and had a cup of tea with party workers and listened to their problems. He said that the RO plants installed in Lyari to provide water to the areas have been made functional again. It may be noted that the RO plants went non-functional due to disconnection of their power supply.

The chief minister visited the dargah of Bukhari Shah Subzwari and offered fateh there and spent some time there and then returned to CM House.