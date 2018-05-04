Share:

PRGMEA to sign MoU with Netherlands exporters

SIALKOT (APP): Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufactures and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A Khokhar has said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with HOGIAF, an association of young entrepreneurs in Netherlands, soon. The MoU would be supportive of getting partners in Netherlands, helping exchange ideas, facilitating business development and strengthening business cooperation between the two countries, he said. Talking to APP on Thursday, he said the MoU would pursue the goal of promoting and expanding commutation and cooperation between Pakistan and Netherland's textile and apparel companies in a bid to realise common development of industries within ambit of the law in both countries. Ijaz lauded the role of Pakistani Ambassador in Netherlands Shujjat Ali Rathore in accommodating the Pakistani delegation and hosting a reception in honour of the President International Apparel Federation and PRGMEA delegation.

Chinese furniture manufacturers shown keen interest for JVs

LAHORE (INP): Furniture manufacturers from Guangzhou, also known as Canton, most populous city of the province of Guangdong in southern China, have shown interest in establishing furniture manufacturing units through joint ventures in Pakistan with focus on furniture manufacturing as well as establishing Pakistani furniture outlets in Canton to promote furniture trade between two countries. According to a message received here from Canton on Thursday, PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said as Pakistan and China are moving towards greater economic cooperation, a PFC delegation was recently on a visit to participate in Canton Fair 2018 where they explored the opportunities to establish better liaison between both the furniture industrialists to strengthen better economic ties. He said delegations from more than 120 countries participated in the furniture show held in Canton and exchanged their expertise with each other to explore new avenues to promote global furniture markets.

He said this was a great opportunity for Pakistani furniture producers to hold detailed meetings with foreign delegations including from South Korea, Australia, the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, India, Malaysia, Singapore and Canada.

Over 300 exhibitors from 30 countries to participate in POGEE 2018

KARACHI (NNI): The 16th International exhibition for oil, gas & energy industry-POGEE-2018 is scheduled to be held from 10th to 12th May at Expo Centre Lahore. The exhibition is geared up for an extensive display of technological advancement and innovative services and is expected to attract approximately eight to ten thousand visitors from cities like Faisalabad, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi Islamabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Ghotki, Muzzafargarh, Shakohpura, Multan, Lahore and Karachi. More than 300 companies from around 30 countries are likely to participate in the show. A unique feature of the exhibition is the huge participation of the Chinese companies. The exhibition provides an opportunity to bring together the international business professionals and the leading local industry players to exchange their technical and business expertise to acquaint the local industry with the latest developments in the energy sector.

In addition, POGEE-2018 will feature a highly focused conference program that is aimed to bringing in South Asia’s energy industry into the limelight. POGEE conference offers an excellent platform for exchange of views and information to the highly targeted audience from oil, gas and energy Industry.

14th international conference will commence on 12th May at the Lahore Expo Centre. This international conference is based on the theme, “Transforming Energy into Sustainable Growth”. The conference will be having exclusive sessions on “Energy Transition: Powering the Future”, along with other session on “Coal and Renewable Energy for Sustainable Development”.

Vegetables, fruits exports go up

ISLAMABAD (APP): The vegetables and fruits exports from the country during first three quarters of current financial year grew by 53.31 percent and 4.08 percent respectively as compared the exports of corresponding period of last year. About 588,454 metric tons vegetables of different kinds worth $173.164 million were exported in last nine months of financial year 2017-18 as against the exports of 417,923 metric tons valuing $112.951 million of same period last year. According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, about 567,039 metric tons of fresh fruits costing $339.428 million were exported as compared the exports of 565,900 metric tons valuing $326.116 million of same period of last year. On month on month basis, vegetable exports grew by 147.20 percent in March, 2018 as 111,384 metric tons of vegetables worth $35.782 million were exported, which was recorded at 54,416 metric tons valuing $14.475 million of same month of last year.

Whereas fruits exports surged by 80.64 percent in March, 2018 as compared to the same month of last year as about 73,691 metric tons of above mentioned commodities valuing $44714 million were exported as compared to 48,999 metric tons worth of $24.753 million of same month of last year.