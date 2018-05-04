Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Thursday said it had not struck a deal over exchanging of Osama Bin Laden’s hunter Dr Shakeel Afridi with former Pakistan ambassador to US Husain Haqqani or Dr Aafia Siddiqui.

Speaking at a weekly media briefing here, Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said Pakistan was not handing over Dr Afridi to the US.

“These are all rumours. We are not handing over Afridi to the US. There is no deal,” Faisal said, adding the decision to move Afridi from Peshawar to Adiala Jail was being dealt by the interior ministry.

On restrictions on the movement of diplomats, he said: “Discussions are continued. We will share when any information comes out.”

To another question, the spokesperson said the issue of killing of a Pakistani civilian in Islamabad hit by US embassy vehicle was being investigated. He said the injury to another civilian in the second incident was mere an accident and there was no “hidden agenda” behind it.

He said Pakistan and India can resolve the issue of diplomats’ harassment through dialogue and do not need backdoor channels for this purpose.

Regarding Track-II initiatives, he said: “They do take place from time to time. Usually, former ambassadors, retired government officials, journalists and the people from academia of both countries take part. They do not have any link with the formal dialogue.”

He said Pakistan does not believe in politicising humanitarian issues and exploiting human sufferings for point-scoring. “Pakistan has released and repatriated an Indian prisoner Jetindaera Arjanwaran who had completed his sentence in Pakistan, and was suffering from a debilitating blood disease. This step has been taken by the government purely on humanitarian basis,” the spokesperson said.

Faisal said all these steps were undertaken despite Indian conditionality on medical visas, cancellation of visits of Pakistani zaireen (devotees) and failure of India to repatriate 44 Pakistani prisoners despite completion of all formalities since 2017.

“It is easy to indulge in blame game and hold humanitarian issues hostage to politics. It is harder to do the right thing, the humane thing.

Pakistan has consistently chosen to not exploit human suffering in spite of some from our own domestic audience questioning the Indian lack of reciprocity. It is for each country to choose the path they wish to take,” he contended.

On proposals of exchanges of prisoners, he said Pakistan concurred with the Indian humanitarian proposal regarding exchange of lists of prisoners above 70 years of age, women and mentally challenged persons.

“Additionally, Pakistan also proposed exchanging lists of children below 18 years and prisoners below 60 years. Both countries are actively pursuing this matter and hopefully something good will come out soon,” he elaborated.

Faisal said a contact group of the Organisation of Islamic Countries on the Kashmir dispute recently held a meeting. “The meeting condemned the killing of 20 civilians at the hands of Indian forces. The conflict should be resolved in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” he added.

He said Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua briefed the participants of the contact group on Indian aggression and recent escalation in atrocities against the Kashmiri civilians, including a gruesome incident of rape and murder of an eight-year-old young girl.

The spokesperson said that this week, the Indian forces killed four Kashmiris namely Sameer Ahmad Butt, Aaqib Mushtaq Khan, Shahid Ahmad Dar and Abid Bashir Butt in Pulwama and Islamabad areas - thus continuing their reign of terror in the area.

Faisal said the international community must wake up to its responsibility of unequivocally condemning these brutal acts of India and call it to account to immediately halt this bloodshed in the disputed valley.

The Foreign Office said Moscow and Islamabad had shared aspirations for regional development and prosperity, and that the friendship between the two countries was fast evolving into a mature partnership.

He reaffirmed that the relations between the two countries were characterised by mutual trust, commonality of interests, and convergence of views on important regional and global issues.

“In the backdrop of multiple recent developments that have seen Pakistan-Russia relations touch historic new heights, the anniversary of Russia-Pakistan relations is being celebrated in both countries with great fervour and zeal,” he said.

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, he said, provided a useful forum for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation between its member states.

He said exercise “Peace Mission 2018” was being hosted by Russia under the SCO agreement on Conducting Joint Anti-Terrorist Military Exercises among the member states to which both Pakistan and India acceded at the time of joining the organisation in June 2017.

To a question, Faisal said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had kept the portfolio of the Foreign Minister with himself after the disqualification of Khawaja Mohammed Asif this month by a court.

About the talks between North and South Koreas, he said: “Pakistan hopes that the summit leads to lasting peace, prosperity, stability, reconciliation and cooperation between the two Koreas as well as in the region.”

He said bringing Taliban to negotiating table was the responsibility of the international community. He said there were no terrorists inside Pakistan but porous border with Afghanistan “may spur some terrorist activity in Pakistan for which Islamabad is taking effective measures.”

He added: “Pakistan expects the Afghan and NATO forces to do the same on the Afghan side of the border.”

The spokesperson stressed upon the timely return of Afghan refugees to their homes. He said Afghan refugee camps are being used by terrorist elements for their nefarious activities and the fact has been admitted by Afghan officials.

Faisal strongly condemned recent twin suicide attacks in Kabul, which killed and injured many other people in Kabul on April 30.

He said Pakistan viewed the UN Security Council delegation’s visit to the Rohingya Refugee camps on the border of Myanmar and Bangladesh as an important step towards resolving the Rohingya crisis.