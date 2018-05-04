Share:

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon Thursday advised all divisional and deputy commissioners to ensure full coordination and cooperation with the provincial and district election commissioners for peaceful completion of upcoming general election.

He instructed this in a meeting held at Sindh Secretariat. The meeting reviewed arrangements and strategy for installing CCTV cameras in polling stations, provision of facilities via electricity, provision of water and sewerage, availability of boundary wall and main gate and posting of presiding and polling staff.

The chief secretary also called upon all administrative secretaries to extend cooperation and coordinated efforts with divisional and district management and provincial election commission to this effect.

It may be mentioned that CEC had convened a meeting of chief secretaries on 8th instant in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Younus Khatak, P&D Board Chairman Muhammad Waseem, Home Secretary Qazi Shahhid Parvez, Secretary Implementation Mohsin Shah, Secretary GA Zulfiqar Shah, Secretary Colleges Parvez Sehar, Secretary Services Riazuddin Qureshy and other officers.