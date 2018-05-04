Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that a state stands on three pillars but a “single pillar” has taken control of the apparatus of the entire state of Pakistan.

“I want to ask where the writ of the parliament and the government is,” he remarked, without taking the name of judiciary that he most probably was referring to as a usurper of all state power.

“Enough is enough. Now the day is not far when secrets about 2014 sit-ins will come to the fore,” he said while talking to the media outside the accountability court, where he appeared for hearing of a corruption case against him.

“I will expose all those conspiracies soon,” he said, adding, “This is not the era of Mughals that the affairs of the state will be run single-handedly.”

Regarding PPP co-chairman’s retracting a statement wherein he had said that he played into Nawaz’s hand and issued anti-establishment statements, the PML-N leader asked, “If Zardari did not issue such a statement then who did that and why was it flashed as the breaking news?”

The former premier also accused hidden forces of muzzling the media because of him. “The media is facing restrictions because of me. We should mend our ways and affairs of the state cannot be run this way,” said Sharif.

“The PML-N is neither competing with the PPP nor the PTI but with some aliens,” he said, adding that certain forces were busy in working for a future parliament of their liking. Replying a query on power cuts, he said that the PML-N government has controlled unannounced loadshedding in the country.

He said loadshedding had ended in the country and the prevailing power outages were related to some insurance and payment issues, which will be sorted out soon. He said he will take up the issue with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Answering another query on the disparaging remarks passed Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah for PTI women, Nawaz Sharif said that Sanaullah had withdrawn his statement and “if someone realises his mistake, it should be appreciated. The PML-N respects social values.”

Earlier, commenting on the NAB activism, the former premier said that the sun of the anti-graft body was shining only on one province (Punjab) while people [PPP leaders] have been given exemption in Sindh. The PML-N ‘Quaid’ also highlighted the progress Pakistan made when he was in the office, and compared that period with the current phase when the country was increasingly drifting towards international isolation.

Talking to the media, Maryam Nawaz said that the people of Pakistan have come out of the fear of losing anything. “The people have started taking a stand for their rights,” she said.

NAB court proceedings

NAB Investigation Officer (IO) on London flats Imran Dogar told the court on Thursday during cross-questioning that the JIT in its Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) with British authorities had sought details relating to the ownership of Neilson and Nescol that own London flats.

He said that the British authorities contended that the offshore companies were not registered in the names of Nawaz Sharif and his children. He said that the names of ex-PM and his children came to the fore during the correspondence between the FIA and the British Virgin Islands.

The IO held that Nawaz Sharif was among benamidar owners of Nelson and Nescol. [Benamidars are real owners of a property or firm whose identity is kept hidden by registering the assets in someone else’s name.] The NAB officer pointed out that the Avenfield properties were mentioned in a schedule attached with a UK high court order as being under the ownership of the Sharifs.

However, he said, the MLA documents received from British authorities did not show Nawaz, Maryam, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz as the owners. He also said that their names were also not found in the London land registry, utility bills and council tax statement.

The officer informed that the record presented by Mazhar Bangash, Sidra Mansoor and Muhammad Rasheed was also about the ownership of London flats. The witness also informed the court that Maryam Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz were among director-shareholders of the Hudabiya Paper Mills.

During the hearing, defence counsel Khawaja Harris and Prosecutor General Afzal Qureshi also exchanged words as Harris contended that it was his prerogative to ask queries and all of his question must be answered.

On this, Prosecutor Qureshi said that the defence counsel should not try to change the replies of the witness and he should tell in categorical terms if the witness statement should be made part of the court record.

Earlier, IO Imran Dogar informed the court that he had not accessed any such document as would show Nawaz Sharif to be the owner of London flats. He said he also had not gotten any documents from the FIA and the BVI which proved that Sharif was the real and beneficial owner of London flats.

He said he had also not seen any such documents as would show Nawaz Sharif to be among director-shareholders of Nelson and Nescol. He added that no witness had contended that Nawaz owns bearer shares of these two companies.

Similarly, he said, no such documents were available which prove that Nawaz had made any coordination through letters regarding Nelson and Nescol or about London flats. Also, no documents were found to confirm that he had ever paid utility bills or paid taxes of these flats, he added.

Defence Counsel Harris asked him if he could tell how many witnesses recorded their statements before the JIT. The witness informed the court that the JIT recorded statements of 18 witnesses. Thirteen of those witnesses were not included in this reference, he added.

The IO informed the court that it was in his notice when he visited London that two declarations of the trust deed were signed by counsel Jeremy Freemen. He said that it was also right that Jeremy Freemen confirmed that two declaration trust deeds were signed by Hussain Nawaz on February 4, 2006 in his presence.

Freemen also said that both the copies of the declaration of trust deed existed in his office. On June 29, 2017, Freemen also confirmed this in reply to a mail of Raja Akhtar, Dogar said. NAB IO also stated that on his visit to London, he did not record the statement of Freemen and neither endeavoured to get a copy of the trust deed.

After a report of Robert Reedley, it was unnecessary to get copies from Freemen, he said.