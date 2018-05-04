Share:

HAFIZABAD - The government said that Tele-Medicine Project launched at District Headquarters Hospital here would go a long way in providing online facility for diagnosing different diseases in the remote areas.

Launching the project at the DHQ Hospital, Federal Minster for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar said that the project was launched with the collaboration of international organisations - Palladium, UK Aid and Hanif. The ceremony was attended among others by Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir, District Council Chairman Mian Afzal Hussain Tarar, Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, Project Team Leader Dr Fiaz Ahmad, Head of Corporate Operation Platinum Muhammad Waseem and Project Manager Hamza Salman.

She said that the diagnosis of different ailments online would not only facilitate the patients in remote areas to get consultation from senior doctors and specialists but also to save their time and money. She further said that shortage of doctors and paramedical staff had been overcome and all sorts of infrastructure facilities have been made available in all the hospitals by the provincial and federal governments to provide all possible heathcare.

No doubt, the government was giving top priority to basic health facilities and to take steps for health and physical growth of the children to create better society, she said. She added that a sum of Rs10 billion had been allocated in the next federal budget to overcome deficiency of nutrition among the children in the country.

The minister remarked that manifold increase of patients at the OPDs in the government hospitals was clear proof beyond any doubt that the government was providing all sorts of medical facilities including CT Scan, MRI and other tests.

She told the gathering that by adoption of the modern technology the online video link project would also be launched in all the hospitals.

Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazir said that the revolutionary programme would ensure elimination of fatal diseases particularly hepatitis and polio. He advised the doctors and paramedics to perform their duty politely and with commitment to serve the ailing humanity. Shields and certificates were distributed to the personnel for their good performance due to which the DHQ Hospital got distinction in providing best service to the patients.

Later, the federal minister called upon the gathering not to be hoodwinked by the hollow and rosy slogans of the opposition parties and muster support for PML-N candidates in the forthcoming general elections to make the country strong and prospers welfare state.