ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Thursday continued debate on the incumbent government’s sixth budget with treasury members praising budgetary proposals and opposition lawmakers heaping scorn on it.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah, in his hour-long speech, said the government has imposed new taxes on the masses in the new budget.

“The PML-N government had strongly opposed levying taxes in the PPP government’s tenure, but now it has imposed this tax on the masses in the shape of budgetary proposals,” said Shah, mentioning the government institutions should respect each other’s mandate and avoid encroaching upon others’ domains.

He opined the FBR chairman should be appointed by the parliament. “The circular debt has increased manifold due to poor policies of the PML-N government. We need to resolve important national issues to provide real relief to the masses,” he said, criticising treasury lawmakers for their failure to participate in the budget session.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi attended the proceedings for over one hour until the opposition leader finished his speech. Abbasi Wednesday asked his party members to attend the budget session, but the house witnessed a very thin presence of lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

“My party believes in the supremacy of democracy and the parliament,” Shah said, emphasising the need for enhancing the tax to GDP ratio.

PML-N’s Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh, taking part in the debate, lauded the budgetary proposals. “This government has presented a tax-free budget, which will be beneficial for the people of the country,” he said.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Asad Umar strongly criticised the government policies which it has incorporated in the sixth budget. “Foreign loans touched Rs 1,200 billion during this government’s era,” he said, mentioning public entities (PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills etc) would not be able to return loans worth billions of rupees. Performance in the production of electricity and industries is almost zero.

About daily-use items, Umar said a hefty amount of tax has been imposed on sugar, powdered milk, cooking oil etc. He claimed the government in its five-year term could not make any significant progress. “Its performance is also unsatisfactory in exports,” he held, mentioning the trade deficit has touched its peak in this government’s tenure.

“Loans are now being given on the condition of national sovereignty and Pakistan is bogging down in loans’ quagmire,” he said.

Three lawmakers from PTI claimed their party will form the next government led by Imran Khan as the prime minister. They said direct tax has been reduced from 1.8 percent to 1.3 percent while indirect taxes have been increased from 8.5 percent to 10.35 percent.

Another PTI MNA Hamidul Haq said, “This government has presented the budget of the next government. PTI will be the ruling party next time and this government has presented our budget. Imran Khan will be the next prime minister.”

JUI-F’s Naeema Kishwar lauded the measures announced by the government in the budget for developing agriculture and industrial sectors. She said special attention should be given to the reconstruction of tribal areas.

MQM’s Khawaja Sohail Mansur said salaries should be raised to a reasonable level. Arif Alvi, Ch Muhammad Ashraf, Aasiya Nasir and Khalil George also spoke on the budget.

HOUSE PASSES RESOLUTION FOR QAU’S PHYSICS DEPARTMENT: The house unanimously passed a resolution, proposing the physics department of the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad, should be named after Muslim scientist Abul Fath Abdur Rehman Al-Khazini. The resolution was moved by Cap (r) Muhammad Safdar.

In December 2016, ousted PM Nawaz Sharif had announced renaming the National Centre for Physics at Quaid-i-Azam University as Professor Abdus Salam Centre for Physics.