LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly at the close of its five-year term on Thursday once again missed the government business on agenda, as a lack of quorum came in the way of legislation on two important bills.

The Punjab Assembly session on Thursday was due to take up lawmaking on the Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Bill and Registration (Punjab) Amendment 2018 Bill. Both bills were passed after months of consultations at the level of Standing Committee on Revenue, Relief and Consolidation. As Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan announced resumption of the government business, the Opposition pointed out quorum, which was below 93 on both occasions. First, the Chair suspended proceedings for five minutes and then for 20 minutes to let the members come in. The session, which had started with a delay of 80 minutes in the morning, was adjourned for next morning after important legislation was missed due to what can be termed a lack of members’ interest in the business.

The Punjab Assembly is not likely to hold any more sessions, as assemblies are going to complete their five-year term on May 31. Earlier, Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mahmoodur Rashid grumbled over the conduct of Treasury members who had pointed out quorum on the private members’ day whereof the Opposition’s bill for compulsory Quran education in schools could not be taken up. He wanted the House to take up the bill today after suspension of the routine business. The Chair appreciated the Opposition bill and fixed the same for taking up on Tuesday, when it will be private members’ day again. The Opposition earlier thwarted the government business by pointing out quorum.

In general, the House’s failure to take up legislative business is not taken as a good thing, as it impedes actualisation of an activity, which directly or indirectly helps public. Since start of the current House, 148 of 162 bills were taken up and every bill was important in one way or the other. These bills could not become laws mainly due to a lack of quorum.

It is pertinent to mention that in government business the onus lies on the Treasury to mop up the required number of members in the House as such the ruling side is blemished more than the opposition if legislative process is not carried through. On Thursday, the Treasury’s strength was around 50.

The House also missed a general discussion on food although it took questions on the Department of Agriculture and Revenue.

During the question hour, JI member Dr Waseem Akhtar asked the government to issue a notification by May 20 to award proprietary rights to residents of slums and make a policy on issuance of licences to stamp paper sellers. Minister Chaudhry Sher Ali promised to forward MPA’s proposals to the government.

Dr Waseem, on a supplementary question, wanted declaration of names of those who constructed huge bungalows in Harbanspura area on the public land. The minister told the House that the public land in Harbanspura was 11,206 kanals and 6,143 of this land was in possession. The minister did not subscribe to the answer given in writing by the revenue department that a number of big houses had been built illegally. The House will resume proceedings at 9am on Friday (today).

On Wednesday, the Punjab Assembly witnessed rare incident of adjournment of session without taking up a single item on agenda on private members day.

Interestingly, it was a treasury member this time who pointed quorum in a bid to rescue the law minister who was under fire due to his indecent remarks against PTI’s female workers. As the quorum remained incomplete even after ringing bells for 20 minutes, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 10am.

The session started one hour and 42 minutes beyond the scheduled time with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair. On the start of proceedings, Opposition leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed stood on a point of order and drew attention of the chair towards indecent remarks of Law Minister Rana Sanaullah against female workers of PTI.

Condemning remarks, he said that women participating in public meetings should be given due respect.

Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed said that it seemed that the law minister himself did not know about own words.

“He has already given irresponsible comments on sensitive issue of Khatam-e-Nabuwat (PBUH)”, he said.

He said that it was difficult to repeat such indecent statements. He said that apology of Chief Minister and his spokesman was not enough. He demanded law minister to come to the House and tender unconditional apology. He said that the opposition would not allow proceedings of the House till apology of the law minister. He also held Law Minister responsible for sabotaging proceedings on private members day. He also demanded taking up and passing condemnation resolution submitted by the opposition against the law minister. He said that the attitude of the treasury would show how much respect they have for the females.

Dr Waseem Akhtar said that the entire nation has condemned law minister for inappropriate remarks. He said that waiving off excise duty on provision of alcohol at Presidency and Governor’s House was war against Allah and the Holy Prophet.

Treasury member Rana Muhammad Arshad said the the PTI female workers were hasrassed at Minar-e-Pakistan rally. He said that Ayesha Gulalai should also be provided justice.

Amid sloganeering from the opposition, treasury legislator Waheed Gull pointed quorum. After counting, the chair adjourned the session for 20 minutes. As the quorum remained incomplete, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday (today) at 10 am. Led by Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, the opposition staged a protest at PA stairs.