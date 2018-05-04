Share:

CM LOS ANGELES - Paul Blackthorne has played Quentin Lance in ‘Arrow’ since the show’s debut.

This week, it’s been revealed that ‘Arrow’ will be losing yet another major character in the coming weeks, ahead of the premiere of the show’s seventh season. The news comes after Willa Holland decided to exit the series, taking the character of Thea Queen with her and leaving Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) without his sister in Star City.

Though she looked to be getting her happy ending with Roy (Colton Haynes), it was recently reported that Haynes would be making a return as a series regular to ‘Arrow’ when the new season debuts, so exactly where that leaves her is all up in the air!

With just three episodes of the current sixth season left to broadcast in the States, EW have reported that Paul Blackthorne will be out of the show before the season comes to a close. That means that Quentin Lance - the father to both Laurel (Katie Cassidy) and Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) - will no longer be an integral part of the goings on in ‘Arrow’.

Right now, Quentin serves as Mayor, so it’s going to be interesting to see exactly how he is written out. As we know with the ‘Arrowverse’, there are plenty of ways an exit can come about, but with Quentin currently sat in such an important position within his city, all signs are pointing towards him going out in a way that would make it very hard for him to ever enjoy a comeback!

Blackthorne has enjoyed years of success in his ‘Arrow’ role, often pointed to by the show’s biggest fans as one of the cornerstones of the series, and one of the major reasons it’s still around today. His exit will leave a huge void in the superhero series, but we imagine that writers are cooking up something special to ensure that he’s never forgotten, no matter how he’s going out.