KHANEWAL: Sarai Sidhu police were accused of allegedly patronising motorcycle thieves.

A local namely Syed Waseem Abbas, resident of Sarai Sidhu, told The Nation that an unknown motorcycle thief stole his motorcycle on March 29 outside his house. He said that he had submitted a complaint to the Sarai Sidhu police about the incident. Meanwhile, he came to know that his motorcycle was at the outhouse of Zafar Rajput and he informed the police about it.

A police team led by Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Akbar Khadim raided the outhouse and recovered the motorcycle. The case was then handed over to Investigation Officer ASI Naushairwan Awan. Waseem claimed that the he helped the police arrest suspect Zafar but ASI Naushairwan Awan allegedly released him after taking bribe.

He also accused the ASI of pressurising him for withdrawal of the case. He regretted that the police had not even registered an FIR against the accused.–Staff Reporter

When contacted, Sarai Sidhu police Station House Officer Yousaf Bhati said that he had recently assumed the charge and would look into the matter.