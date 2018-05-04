Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) who ruled the province for the last many years were playing Sindh and Muhajir cards to ask people to vote them.

Addressing a press conference at Pakistan House in Karachi, he said that a drama was being played in Karachi for the last couple of days which could derail the city’s peace.

The PSP chief said that MQM-Pakistan chief Dr Farooq Sattar has once again raised the slogan of “Jag Muhajir Jag” after 40 years.

“Instead of holding rally at Tanki Ground, they [MQM-P] should hold rallies in Lyari and Larkana,” he added.

Kamal went on to say that if they want they can change the leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly by entering in an alliance with Functional League.