Share:

KARACHI - On the eve of International Day of Press Freedom , Sindh Home Minister Suhail Anwar Siyal on Thursday paid a visit to Karachi Press Club (KPC) to express solidarity with journalists. He also held a meeting with the KPC governing body and assured them that KPC’s problems would be resolved soon.

Talking to media, he said that journalists had played a key role in welfare of society. He said journalists in Pakistan have rendered great sacrifices for democracy.

Meanwhile, Media workers held a demonstration outside the KPC against sackings of workers from some media houses. The protesters displayed banners and placards inscribed with slogans against ending their jobs. They said that they were not paid their monthly salaries and previous dues.

They said that they were looking forward to file a petition in court if the management did not respond to their prost. Likewise, The World Press Freedom Day was observed with zeal and zest across Kashmore on Thursday. To mark the day several rallies were held whereas different seminars, programmes and events were organised by journalists, students and various organisations of the district.

The rally was led by Nasser Ahmed Mangi, Ali Sher, Zaheer Hussain, Anwar Ali and others. It was started from Clock Tower to Library Chowk, where they raised their voice regarding rights of the journalists.

They said that journalists have been facing several challenges particularly threats in the line of duty. Even there is no mechanism and proper facilities are provided to journalists of both private and public, they added.

They highlighted the services of senior journalists and paid a rich tribute to those who had sacrificed their lives in journalism. It is worthy to mention here that there is no awareness regarding importance of freedom of journalists and their expressions.

Media always have played a vital role in informing to public regarding latest developments, trends, news, political issues and social problems.

Meanwhile, the World Press Freedom Day was observes by the Unity of Journalists of Shikarpur at its office on Thursday. Unity of Journalist President Sultan Ahmed Rind, General Secretary Aslam Soomro, and Waheed Phulpoto were present on the occation. They demanded the high ups to resolve the core issues of journalists including health card, insurance policies and other facilities for larger interests of the journalists. A large number of journalists attended the meeting and paid great tribute to martyred journalists throughout world.