Share:

SIALKOT - Hundreds of villagers from Daska villages staged a protest demonstration against the proposed construction of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway’s interchange near village Dheedowali.

The protesting people said that the proposed interchange will badly affect 350 houses of the local villagers and 17 Deras in village Dheedowali near Daska. They urged the government to select any other suitable place for establishing the proposed interchange of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

They also staged a sit-in on Main Daska-Pasrur Road near Dheedowali and demanded a new location for the proposed interchange.

Meanwhile, the local officials of the revenue department also conducted a survey of the area and they recommended the selection of some other place for the project.

In their reports sent to the Punjab government, the revenue department officials revealed that proposed interchange at village Dheedowali (Daska tehsil) will affect 350 houses and 17 Deras.

Meanwhile, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested ten accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

Senior FIA officials said that some accused human traffickers and their accused agents had sent them Turkey illegally. The Turkish authorities arrested them sent back to Pakistan.

On Wednesday, the FIA had also arrested ten accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport here. Senior officials added that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them, in this regard.

ABBASI REACHES SIALKOT TODAY: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Sialkot today and address a big public meeting at Pasrur Cadet College.

Later, the PM will also inaugurate the construction of Narowal-Baddo Malhi Road linking to the Sialkot-Lahore Motorway, said MNA Ch. Armughan Subhani. MNA Ch Armughan Subhani told the newsmen that PM will inaugurate the newly established hydel power plant near Head Marala-Sialkot and laid the foundation stone of construction and dualisation of Sialkot-Pasrur Main Road.