Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has sought suggestions from Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and affiliated federations for the uplift of sports.

Talking to The Nation, PSB Acting Director General Amer Ali Ahmed said: “A special meeting was held here at the PSB on Thursday in which representatives of different federations gave suggestions and discussions were held in details. It was also discussed about starting training camps for the upcoming Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia. It was stressed that communication gap between the federations and the PSB must be closed down to ensure better results.” Amer said it was also decided in principle to conduct the audit of the annual grants distributed among the affiliated federations through AGPR.

POA secretary Khalid Mehmood, Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) chairman Zafar Iqbal, president Muddasar Arain, Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTW) president Lt Col (R) Waseem Ahmed Janjua, Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) president Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) president Col Junaid Alam, Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) senior vice president Khawar Hayat, Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) chairman M Jahangir, Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) secretary M Arshad Sattar, Pakistan Rowing Federation (PRF) president M Rizwan-ul-Haq and Pakistan Cycling Federation (PCF) secretary Syed Azhar ALi along with PSB officials were also present in the lengthy meeting.

He confirmed that the prize distribution ceremony for the Commonwealth Games medal winners will be held in the PM House on May 10, where Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbassi will distribute Rs 9 million among them. “Inam Butt will get Rs 5 million for winning gold medal, while other bronze medallists will get Rs 1 million each.

“The IPC Minister Riaz Pirzada and I will also attend the ceremony. We want to ensure all the athletes, who wins medals for the country at international level, must be given due recognition and importance like cricketers receive. It will be my top priority to ensure the proud sons and daughters of soil must be given due respect and their achievements for Pakistan must be considered. We will ensure that in the next PSB budget, special grants and stipends for future medal prospects will be allocated,” Amer concluded.