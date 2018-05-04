Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Senate chairman and PPP leader Mian Raza Rabbani on Thursday sought an explanation from the government on the nature of the allocation of a hefty sum of Rs4.3 billion as “special assignment” for the Inter-Services Intelligence director-general in the proposed budget for the year 2018-19.

During the Senate session, he sought disclosure about the nature of the “hefty” allocation and said that being a parliamentarian, he was seeking the disclosure of information from the government as the parliament had no clue about it. He lamented that the utilization of Rs4.3 billion for the special assignment to be carried out by the ISI DG could not be questioned by the lawmakers.

“I am not going to ask to make it public, I am not going to ask where the money will be spent but I demand as a parliamentarian to hold in-camera sessions of both the houses of the parliament to explain what is meant by the special assignment,” he said. Taking part in the budget debate in Senate, he said a journalist had asked the question regarding the allocation during a post-budget press conference, but the response from the finance minister was that such details cannot be made public.

He said that the defence budget had been increased by 10 percent to Rs 1.1 trillion but the development budget had been curtailed. He said the proposed defence budget was about 26 percent of the current expenditure and major part of this – Rs 295.5 billion will go to employee-related expenses. Rabbani pointed out Rs260 billion for pensions of armed forces did not reflect in the budget which was 76 percent of the federal government’s total pension bill. He said in addition, expenses on nuclear and planned procurement of military hardware were also not reflected in the budget.

“I’ve no issue over the increase in the defense budget, but … it should not be increased at the cost of education and health, which are keys to the development of the country and eradication of terrorism,” he said.

He also opposed the proposal made a day earlier by PML-N’s Senator Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum to bring back the subject of education to the concurrent list. He said that education was a provincial subject in all the constitutions, except that of 1962, which he said, he was not ready to recognize as the constitution. “The eighteenth amendment just corrected a historical wrong,” he remarked.

Criticizing the government for introducing an amnesty scheme at the fag end of its term, what he said to whiten black money by just paying two percent.Rabbani said that “it put people like you and me to disadvantage as we pay our taxes regularly”. He said that the government, on the one hand, talks of promoting tax culture and broadening the tax net, and on the other hand, shows the backdoor to thieves at the expense of genuine taxpayers.

Rabbani condemned the government for not announcing the National Finance Commission award and questioned if this was a sign that 18th Constitutional Amendment was being rolled backed. PML-F Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah stressed the need for providing more incentives for the development of the agriculture sector. He also claimed that the economic situation in 2018 was far better than 2013 due to good economic policies of the incumbent government.

PTI Senator Nauman Wazir also spoke against the controversial amnesty scheme. He regretted that none of the recommendations of a committee formed for the restructuring of Federal Bureau of Revenue had been implemented. The opposition staged a walkout from the House as a mark of protest against the baton charge of journalists staging a peaceful rally at D-chowk on the World Press Freedom Day.

Opposition Leader in Senator Sherry Rehman condemned the brutal police action against the journalists.

She lamented that even the female journalists were not spared.

The Senate chairman through Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq asked the information minister to brief the House over the episode today (Friday).