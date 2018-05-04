Share:

rawalpindi - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has issued transfer and posting orders of four police officers here on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, RPO Wisal Fakhar has transferred Inspector Ahmed Khan, the former Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), to Jhelum. Ahmed Khan has recently reported to RPO Office after his transfer from CTD, he said. He added Inspector Aurangzeb Khan has also been transferred and posted in district Rawalpindi by the regional police chief while Inspector Ghazanfar Niazi, who got promoted recently, was transferred and posted in Attock district. Similarly, Sub Inspector (SI) Muhammad Sultan Qamar was transferred from Rawalpindi and posted at Jhelum district. RPO Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja has ordered all the police officers to report immediately to their new job places, the spokesman said.