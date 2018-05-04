Share:

KARACHI - Armed bandits robbed a local bank and looted Rs5.4 million here in the remits of Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station on Thursday.

Police said that at least six armed bandits barged into the bank located at Block 7, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and managed to complete their swift operation within eight minutes. Police said that two gunmen barged into to the bank while rest of their four accomplices was stayed out of the bank.

Armed bandits get inside of the bank managed to overpower both the private company guards and took away around Rs5.4 million from the cash counter. Bandits also took away the guard pistol and shotgun while police started investigation and viewing the pictures obtain by CCTV cameras installed in the bank. Police registered the case while taken into the custody both security guards including Ibrahim and Shahid for interrogation.

93 ACCUSED HELD

Police claimed to have arrested at least 93 accused persons in various raids and operations carried out in different parts of the city. The accused persons arrested were including street criminals, kidnaper, bandits, drug paddlers, gamblers and those possessing illegal weapons.

Police said that the arrests have been made in some 84 raids and operations while police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

On the other side, Sindh rangers claimed to have arrested at least 13 accused persons including a political activist. Rangers spokesperson said that the arrested accused persons including Fahad Hussain arrested in a raid conducted in Rizvia Society having affiliation with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London. Rangers said that the accused operatives remains associated with the MQM London and used to run narcotics business in the locality.

Rangers also arrested an accused Tabraiz in a raid conducted in Mominabad area. The accused persons is associated with Lyari gang and wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities. Rangers also conducted raids in Korangi Industrial Area, Al-Falah, Shah Faisal Colony while arrested nine accused persons including Shokat, Sadiq, Kashif, Imdad, Ali, Ghafar, Nazeer, Ali Muhammad and Hamza.

The accused persons were wanted to the various sort of criminal activities including robberies and street crimes. Rangers also conducted raids in Zaman Town and Korangi areas while arrested two drug paddlers including Muhammad Khan and Rehman Khan. Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons while handed over them to the police for further legal formalities.