MOHMAND AGENCY - Elders of Qandahari tribe of Safi tehsil were on Thursday asked to avoid providing shelter to miscreants to help maintain law and order situation in their respective areas.

Assistant Political Agent Upper Mohmand Tariq Ullah Khan and Commander 203-Wing while addressing a jirga in connection with a recent IED blast at Qandahari area of Safi tehsil said that the forces needed the tribesmen help to sustain peace in the agency.

Addressing on the occasion, Tariq Ullah stressed the elders to shoulder their collective responsibility and safeguard their soil and hand over all the culprits to the local administration and security forces. “Tribal elders should remain vigilant and support security forces and political administration to maintain peace in the area” said Khan.

He directed the elders to identify anti-state elements and stressed upon the elders to remain united and avoid allowing anti-state elements and initiate action by themselves under territorial responsibility. He assured that the local administration would provide all sort of support to the tribesmen in this regard.

The elders on the occasion assured their cooperation to the political administration and security forces in maintaining law and order in the area.

The IED blast had hit a bomb disposal squad team of Mohmand Rifes in Aman Ghundai area of Safi tehsil. However, no loss of life reported in the incident. Elders of the area said that they had rendered sacrifices in the war on terrorism and at they were ready to cope with any challenge in the future. “We will defend and safeguard our soil as it is our moral duty and we are accepting it happily”, said a tribal elder. They said that Mohmand tribesmen were devoted and faithful citizens of Pakistan and always cooperated with security forces and the local administration.