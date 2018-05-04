Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has said that corruption was the biggest impediment to national development and economic prosperity.

He underscored the need for across the board accountability to overcome the menace.

He expressed these views in a meeting with National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, who called on him at the Parliament House on Thursday and presented an annual report of the anti-graft body for the year 2017.

Usually, there is no past precedence that the NAB presented the annual performance report to the Senate chairman as the anti-graft body chief is bound to present the report to the president. The Senate chairman appreciated the performance of the NAB under Justice (retd) Iqbal and expressed the hope that it would continue its efforts for the eradication of corruption through across the board accountability, said a statement issued by the Senate Secretariat.