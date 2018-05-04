Share:

LAHORE - Among Pakistan’s most coveted fashion houses, Sublime by Sara is set to exhibit across Pakistan’s biggest cities with their Summer Collection, starting in Islamabad on the 5th of May, followed by Karachi and then Lahore.

Resonating with brands philosophy of minimalist chic with a focus on colour and cut, expect a summer collection that embraces solids over prints, giving way for a leaner silhouette that can be accessorized from day to evening. Summer at Sublime celebrates straight fits that are comfortable and flattering for all body types with the brands summer mantra embracing clean and fuss free fashion that is flattering to each individual body type.

“A solid kurta or tunic is timeless, elegant and can be worn from day to night with the right accessories. With delicate embellishments trims and thread work. We have created a collection of pure, classic summer cottons kurtas and tunics across bright beautiful colours, quintessentially Sublime, from our favourite yellows to oranges, pinks, shades of blue and neons. Whites are also always right at Sublime and you can expect a range of cut based white tunics this summer” said Sara Shahid.