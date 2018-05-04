Share:

All pending applications of unsuccessful Hajj applicants of the last three years have been declared successful without any balloting, reported by Radio Pakistan.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Friday, Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said there was a quota of ten thousand for the purpose but as per decision of the Federal Cabinet all 12237 applicants have been declared successful.

The Minister said there were also 4928 applicants over the age of 80 years against a quota of ten thousand and all of them have also been declared successful.