GUJRAT - A ceremony was held to award the organisers of the Hayatians Olympiad, KATH ‘18 that is considered the biggest event of its kind in the country’s higher education history, at Hafiz Hayat Campus.

With more than 3500 students from 100 national universities participating in as many as 70 diverse categories of contests, the 3-day UoG extravaganza is considered the biggest event of its kind in the country’s higher education history. “Helping the youth build a sound moral character is what the whole academic and intellectual efforts at higher institutions should be aimed at,” UoG Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said in his speech at the ceremony held at the Jinnah Auditorium. “It is important for us to teach the younger generation how to win. We have been doing it all along during their academic journey. But, I must say that it is equally important for them to learn accepting defeat for a balanced personality,” Prof. Dr Zia Ul-Qayyum said. He highlighted the various UoG initiatives aimed at character-building of the students during their academic journey.

The vice chancellor was flanked on either side by BIC expert Haider Meraj, the mastermind of the event, Director Student Services Centre (SSC) Muhammad Yaqoob, Dean Management & Administrative Sciences and also Director A&C Dr Abdul Rehman, Dean Social Sciences Dr Fauzia Maqsood, Dean Faculty of Engineering Dr Muhammad Suleman Tahir, Director Press, Media & Publications (PMP) and Director Sports Sheikh Abdul Rashid.

They welcomed and honoured at the stage amid standing ovation all the members of some 40 teams of organizers and coordinators in addition to hundreds others - students, faculty, administration and other staff - for their behind-the-scene efforts and contribution by working day in and day out in making the first Hayatians Olympiad a thumping success.

The ceremony was moderated by Haider Imam Dar.