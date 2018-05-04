Share:

LAHORE - Light and breezy fabrics like cotton are the most ideal for summers. And when it comes to casual wear, a brand that has always remained a favourite for everyone is ‘US Polo Assn’.

The American luxury fashion brand is known for its exceptional fashionable range of products which have over the time become signature and iconic. They have blended the sporty and chic styles and the collection is known for its refinement and class.

The preppy clothing collection is given a refreshing twist every year according to the latest trends. The chic dresses, the classic polo, the formal suits the entire range has such vibrant and stylish options which employ the latest fashion fads look very attractive. The designs are made with keeping in mind the signature style and aesthetics. The timeless selections have a very rich and sophisticated appeal. They strike a perfect balance between contemporary and luxurious styles.

“Us Polo Assn” opened its 1st store in Pakistan at Wardrobe fashion house in Lahore yesterday. Wardrobe Lahore takes pride in bringing the biggest names of fashion from across the world including Canali, Armani, Versace, Hugo Boss, Diesel, Bally and many more.

Speaking on this occasion, Wardrobe CEO Nabeel said: “Wardrobe has been around for more than 18 years and since then we have catered to fashion enthusiasts from across Pakistan. US Polo Assn will be an amazing addition due to its legacy, sporty, colourful and quality apparel, shoes and accessories to the already illustrious range of brands that Wardrobe has to offer.”