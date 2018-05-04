Share:

LAHORE - The Young Doctors Association staged protests across the province including Lahore on Thursday to press for the demand of implementation of service structure, provision of necessary facilities including medicines and improvement of security at hospitals.

Young doctors come out on roads outside health facilities and staged sits-in, causing huge inconvenience to the motorists.

Though YDA claimed smooth functioning of all departments including OPDs, the ailing humanity was the ultimate sufferer of doctors staying away from duty for attending protests. The cities where young doctors held protest demonstrations included: Faislabad, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Multan and Sargodha.

The motorists lashed out at both the government and the protesters as they remained stuck for hours in traffic. They wondered as to why the Punjab government allowed the doctors to hold protests on busiest roads.

YDA Punjab President Dr Maroof Wains accused the government of not taking steps for improving facilities at hospitals despite clear directions from the Chief Justice of Pakistan. He said that the poor were not getting medicines at hospitals. He said that improper security arrangements were causing harassment of doctors. He said that the health managers were creating hurdles against implementation of already decided service structure.

Crackdown on quacks

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down another 104 fake treatment centres of quacks on Thursday. The PHC teams had visited 268 treatment centres, and closed down 104 businesses being run by quacks. Out of the total centres visited in accordance with the census, 68 quacks were found to have changed their businesses now.

The crackdown was carried out in different areas of 12 districts which included Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Jhang, Jhelum, Khanewal, Mianwali, Chakwal, Okara, Rajanpur, Sargodha and Lahore. The PHC teams were accompanied by officials of the district administration and police.

UHS meeting

Vice Chancellor, University of Health Sciences, Prof Mehmood Shaukat chaired meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board on Thursday.

The board considered the thesis reports for awarding degrees and synopses for registration of students in various postgraduate courses