LAHORE - A district peace committee headed by Deputy Commissioner Sumair Ahmed Syed has decided to arrest people who will play music in Ramazan.

It is not clear yet how the city administration will act when music will be played during or after fasting hours. Keeping in view sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan, eating in open areas and restaurants will be banned. The city administration has decided to arrest people who will sell food at roadside restaurants, in line with Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance of 1981, which was introduced by the then military ruler General Ziaul Haq . Later, amendments were made to the ordinance and now it is called Punjab Ehtram-e-Ramazan (Amendment) Act 2017.

According to Section 4 of Ehtram-e-Ramazan Act, no proprietor, manager, servant or other person in charge of a hotel, restaurant or canteen, or other public place, shall knowingly and willfully offer or serve or cause to be offered or served any eatable during fasting hours in the month of Ramazan to any person who, according to tenets of Islam, is under an obligation to fast.

The sub-clause of Section 4 states whoever contravenes provisions of sub-section (1) shall be punishable with simple imprisonment up to three months, fine up to Rs50,000 or both. It is pertinent to note that a magistrate or an assistant commissioner can make arrests if he feels the offence is punishable under the ordinance.