Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan has placed 15 police officers and officials under suspension for not following law to nab a suspected dacoit during a raid in the federal capital that led to skirmish between raiding police party and the accomplices of the accused leaving one person injured.

Among 15 cops, Station House Officer Inspector Ijaz Hussain Qureshi was also included, a police spokesman told on Friday.

He added that CPO has also marked an inquiry against the police officers and officials by appointing SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar as inquiry officer. The SSP has summoned all the accused for recording their statements, he said.

According to him, besides SHO Police Station Rawat Ijaz Hussain Qureshi, Sub Inspectors (SIs) Naseer, Nasir Abbas, Sheraz Ahmed and ASI Israr Afzal were the prominent among the suspended police officers.

It may be noted that an alleged skirmish took place between Rawat police and the companions of a suspected dacoit Kamran Badshah in G-8 Markaz of Islamabad. A man namely Syed Usman Ali sustained multiple bullet injuries during the gunfight.

Later, Islamabad police have registered an attempted murder case against the raiding team of Rawat police, including former SHO Inspector Ijaz Hussain Qureshi on complaint of Syed Usman Ali, the victim, who is resident of Charsada, KP.

According to contents of FIR, registered with Police Station Karachi Company, the complainant stated he arrived in Islamabad’s G-8 Markaz in connection with a business meeting in a car showroom of his cousin Kamran Badshah. He stated he along with his cousin was moving towards a hotel for having a cup of tea when an official mobile van of Punjab police with scores of equipped cops on board stopped near them. “An armed cop stepped down from mobile van and opened firing at him,” he said, adding he sustained bullet injuries into leg and back part of his body.

He mentioned it was discovered later the police party came from Police Station Rawat. He told that he was not involved in any crime and Rawat police injured him without any reason.

Taking action, Police Station Karachi Company booked the raiding police party under attempted murder charges and begun investigation.

On the other hand, the suspended police officers, when contacted by The Nation, vehemently denounced the allegations against them by the applicant. Talking to The Nation, former SHO Police Station Rawat Inspector Ijaz Hussain Qureshi revealed that he carried out a raid in G-8 Markaz to arrest notorious dacoit Kamran Badshah for his involvement in snatching Rs25.88million from the guards of a money changer in area of Police Station Rawat a few days ago. He added he traced out the dacoit with the help of “locator” and managed to arrest him when his (Kamran) accomplices showed resistance and opened firing at the police party.

He said Usman, a companion of Kamran Badshah, came into range of firing and got injuries. He alleged that the accomplices of suspected dacoit approached a former federal minister, who on their request pressed Islamabad police to lodge a case against the raiding party. He said he had not violated any law and carried out raid on accurate information and after tracing the accused with help of locator.

The former federal minister has not responded to several phone calls and an SMS sent by this correspondent on his cell phone to know his version.