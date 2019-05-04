Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of State terrorism martyred three Kashmiri youth in Shopian district of South Kashmir on Friday.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the troops martyred the youth identified as Lateef Ahmed Dar, Tariq Maulvi and Shariq Ahmad Negroo during a violent cordon and search operation in Adkhara area of the district. Earlier, an Indian soldier was injured in an attack in the same area.

The killings triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area.

Indian police and troops fired bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, injuring more than 20 persons.

Three of the injured were referred to Srinagar hospitals for specialised treatment.

Reports of demonstrations and clashes were also received from Lal Chowk, Reshi Bazar and Old Town areas of Islamabad after the killing of the youth in Shopian.

The occupation authorities imposed strict restrictions in Shopian district and snapped internet services across South Kashmir.

The authorities also suspended train service from Srinagar to Banihal.

Meanwhile, a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day, on Friday, revealed that 18 journalists have been confirmed as being killed while performing their duties during the Kashmiris ongoing liberation struggle since 1989.

The report said that in the occupied territory, almost routinely, the journalists face manhandling, abductions, murder attempts and death threats by the Indian troops and all this has made their everyday work extremely difficult.