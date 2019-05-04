Share:

ISLAMABAD - A convocation for University of Peshawar graduates of session 2016 was held at the convocation hall on Friday in which 323 degrees were awarded. University of Peshawar Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan presided over the event.Twenty five gold medals were awarded at the ceremony along 12 PhD and nine M Phil degrees. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Asif Khan conveyed chancellors’ felicitations to the students and parents. He called upon students to serve society and country at large with dignity and devotion. He reassured parents that the university offered scholarships worth Rs100 million. Addressing media, he said that university has generated Rs400 million through reforms, austerity and operational cuts. University of Peshawar will hold 2017 and 2018 session convocations during the current year.