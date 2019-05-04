Share:

Former Brazil international striker Adriano says he plans to return to football despite having not played regularly in almost a decade.

The 37-year-old said he is hoping to be given a chance to extend his career for another two years with a club that he "can identify with".

"I never thought about retiring. I just haven't had a proposal from a club that I can feel good about," Adriano told Brazilian news portal Globo Esporte.

"I know that I won't be the player that I used to be. I'm older. I'm not interested in a contract, just a trial. I'll train and see where it leads me."

Adriano, who last played competitively for Miami United in 2016, revealed he avoids watching football now because it makes him sad.

"My friends call me to watch Flamengo or Corinthians games and I decline. I miss it. I get emotional when I see matches and realize that I played in such a strong competition."

Adriano was considered one of the world's best strikers in the middle of the last decade, when he enjoyed a prolific spell with both Inter Milan and Brazil's national team.

But a series of injuries and personal problems prompted a rapid fall from grace and he has played just a handful of matches since being sacked by Brazil's Corinthians for disciplinary reasons in 2012.