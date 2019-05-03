Share:

The model-turned-designer has announced the much-anticipated release of her new social media channel that will contain a ‘’host of videos’’ and give her followers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her life, and a sneak peak of her custom dress and accessories that she created for the Met Gala 2019, which has the theme of Camp: Notes On Fashion.

In a statement, Chung said: ‘’I am so happy that I can finally announce the launch of my official YouTube channel, which will be the new home of original, unfiltered content and a place which I hope will inspire my community through a host of videos spanning fashion, travel, art and self-expression. In behind-the-scenes first, I’ll be offering a new look at my Met Gala 2019.”

She added: ‘’I’m fashionably late to this YouTube party but have decided to launch my own channel. It’s an incredibly exciting prospect as I can’t wait to share unfiltered original content through a host of videos spanning fashion, art, travel and other random things. It’s back on with Alexa Chung. Ewww sorry for that last bit.’’