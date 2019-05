Share:

Another polio case surfaced in district Bannu of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday after which tally in 2019 has mounted to 11.

According to health department, a one-year-old girl hailing from Bannu was found affected of polio virus.

With the recent case, total number of polio cases detected across the country in 2019 has mounted to 11.

Of the total cases surfaced so far, four was detected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), three in tribal districts and Punjab each and one in Sindh.