ISLAMABAD - The military’s top brass has reiterated their resolve in supporting all initiatives towards regional peace.

The 221st Corps Commanders Conference presided over by Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was held at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Friday.

The military’s high command reiterated that it would continue supporting each and every step towards regional peace. It also reviewed the evolving geo-strategic situation.

The forum reviewed evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country, including progress of operation Radd ul Fasaad, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate.

The meeting reiterated to continue its efforts for bringing enduring peace in the country while supporting all initiatives towards regional peace, according to the ISPR.

Continued efforts by security forces to bring enduring peace in the country were also discussed in the meeting.