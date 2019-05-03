Share:

ISLAMABAD-Riaz Ahmed Randhawa, Director General, HRD, Capital Development Authority, graced the 32nd investiture ceremony of the newly-elected Students’ Council of CDA Model School as a chief guest held in the school auditorium on Tuesday. Fatima Tahira, Controller Exams, FBISE, was the guest of honour.

Principal Parveen Akhtar, staff and the students welcomed the guests. The ceremony started with recitation from the Holy Quran. Homage was paid to the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The principal presented the welcome address.

The students’ council consists of 25 members and all the members are elected through voting. Fatima Ansar was elected as the president of the council while Eshal Khan was elected as the general secretary. Amna Naeem and Kashish were elected as the captain and vice captain of Razia Sultana House where as Ajwa Naveed and Eman Khan were declared the captain and vice captain of Noor Jahan House. In junior section, Areesha Shoaib and Sauliha Kazmi were elected as captains of Iqbal and Jinnah House while Shawwal Fatima and Muhammad Abdullah Ali were elected as vice captains respectively.

Azan Yousuf, Manahil Saeed (II A), Muhammaid Mohid, Eman Gul (II B)Muhammad Saad, Malaika Samie (class III), Muhammad Waqas, Hamail Fatima (class IV), Hammad Shareef, Mahham Afridi, (class V), Abeera Naveed, (class VI), Anusha Wilayat (VII) Afnan Hussain (class VIII), Dua e Zahra (class IX), and Amna Abbas of class X were elected as class representatives.

The chief guest administered the oath. After that a national song was presented by the students. Adiya Batool from senior section and Ayesha Saddiqa from junior section received the certificates of the best council members of the previous session.

Ex president Tehreem Fatima received certificates of her council.

While addressing the audience the chief guest appreciated the practice of holding elections and establishing students’ council in school to inculcate the qualities of leadership in students.As it is equally important to make students good leaders besides making them good scientists and educationists or artists. He further told the students that it is their responsibility to work hard on their talents and potentials given by Allah Almighty to prepare them to contribute to the progress of the country.

At the end the principal presented souvenir to the chief guest.