Beijing may create more military bases across the world to protect its investments in its ambitious BRI project, also known as OBOR Initiative, the Pentagon said in a report to Congress on Chinese military and security developments. With China currently having just one overseas military base in Djibouti, target locations could include the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the western Pacific, according to the report. “China’s advancement of projects such as the ‘One Belt, One Road’ Initiative will probably drive military over­seas basing through a perceived need to provide security for OBOR projects,” the document pointed out. The document singled out China’s push to “establish additional military bas­es in countries with which it has a longstanding friendly rela­tionship and similar strategic interests, such as Pakistan, and in which there is a precedent for hosting foreign militaries”.