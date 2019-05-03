Share:

Rawalpindi-City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan claimed that he has forwarded cases of the cops, who were killed in the line of duty, to a committee for issuance of official notification for declaring them as “martyrs” officially.

“Earlier, the committee which works under the domain of Punjab Home Department had been dissolved but recently the newly-appointed Inspector General of Police Punjab Capt (Retd) Arif Nawaz Khan revived it besides chairing its first meeting,” he said.

He said the police department would leave no stone unturned for welfare of martyred cops.

The CPO said this in response to queries in “Meet The Press” organised by Crime and Courts Reporters Association Rawalpindi in Rawalpindi Press Club on Friday.

The CPO was accompanied by SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Divisional SPs Rai Mazhar, Dost Muhammad, Usman Tariq and SDPO Ijaz Shah.

The CPO said that police have devised a comprehensive strategy to curb street crime from the city. He said besides enhancing patrolling in the many areas, the Dolphin Force have also been put on high alert to tackle the street crime. He said police are fully prepared to provide the masses with foolproof security during Ramazan Ul Mubarak. He said he along with his team have uprooted the dens of narcotics besides arresting scores of drug peddlers. During action against auto theft gangs, he said police have recovered 57 stolen vehicles and arrest the car jackers. He said police have also launched a massive crackdown against the A category proclaimed offenders and netted a total of 156 POs in last 15 days. “We have also raided the godowns containing fireworks and held the dealers,” he said.

“After abolishing powers of justice of the peace/session courts to hear writ petition under sections 22-A and 22-B (Registration of FIR), police have received a total of 76 complaints from public and a total of 46 FIRs have been registered in different police stations,” he said.

He said this showed people trusted in police. He said he had also been paying special attention on improving Thana Culture so that the crime victims could get justice at grass root level instead of knocking doors of courts and police high ups.

CTO Muhammad Bin Ashraf, during question answer session, said a special traffic plan has also been issued to control traffic rush during Ramazan Ul Mubarak in the city. He said he often held meetings with traffic wardens to remind them to behave with road users politely. He said the public should also be cooperative with traffic police.

On the other hand, a gang of three armed dacoits robbed off a university student on gunpoint at Fizaia Colony, the precinct of PS Sadiqabad. According to details, Usama Waheed, resident of Kalar Syedan, was moving towards university three armed dacoits intercepted him on gunpoint and snatched mobile phone and Rs 5000 cash. After committing crime, the dacoits fled while police inspected the crime scene.

Similarly, Police Station Naseerabad officials have arrested a smuggler and recovered 7kg heroin from his possession. A case has been registered against the accused who was identified as Muhammad Aslam. According to police spokesman, police stopped a suspicious car on a picket and found packets of heroin in the car during course of search. The police held the smuggler on the spot and seized heroin while further investigation was on, he said.