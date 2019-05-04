Renowned dancer Neelam was shot dead by her husband on Friday at Bashirabad area in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station, police confirmed. Neelam was trying to leave her home after altercation with husband Abdur Raoof. In the mean time, infuriated Abdur Raoof opened indiscriminate firing and killed her on the spot. 35-year-old Neelum was a renowned stage dancer and mother of three children. Children also informed the police about the incident. The killer managed to flee the crime scene while police have registered a case and launched a search for the culprit.
