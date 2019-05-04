Share:

Renowned dancer Neelam was shot dead by her husband on Friday at Bashirabad area in the limits of Faqirabad Po­lice Station, police confirmed. Neelam was trying to leave her home after altercation with husband Abdur Raoof. In the mean time, infuriated Abdur Raoof opened indiscrimi­nate firing and killed her on the spot. 35-year-old Neelum was a renowned stage dancer and mother of three children. Children also informed the police about the incident. The killer managed to flee the crime scene while police have registered a case and launched a search for the culprit.