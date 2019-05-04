Share:

LAHORE : DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan paid surprise visits to different police stations of the metropolis late Thursday night. The officer dressed in plainclothes used a private car without security protocol to travel on the city roads. During the visit, the DIG met the staff of Front Desks and asked about various services and facilities being provided to the public under one roof. He also checked official record of each police station and the duties of the police force. The DIG awarded cash prize and commendatory certificate to Constable Kamran of Dolphin Police Unit for showing good performance during night patrolling in Muslim Town.