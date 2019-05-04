Share:

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will announce election schedule for 16 seats of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly for tribal districts on Monday.

According to a press release issued by the ECP, the electoral list will be frozen after the announcement of the election schedule.

The tribal people have been asked to know about status of their registration as voter by sending number of their computerized national identity card in a text message to 8300.

The district election commission offices remained opened on Saturday and will also remain opened on Sunday for rectification in the registration of voters.