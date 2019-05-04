Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said eliminating corruption is foremost priority of the present government.

Talking to the Director General Anti-Corruption Ejaz Hussain Shah in Lahore on Saturday, he said the curse of corruption has not only inflicted irreparable damage to the economy but also destroyed the institutions, affecting the lives of the common man.

The Prime Minister said corruption and development cannot go together. Imran Khan stressed that elimination of corruption and indiscriminate action against corrupt elements should be taken as a mission. He assured the government will extend full cooperation in this regard. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also present on the occasion.