ISLAMABAD - The Government of Pakistan on Friday expressed deep concern over Indian finance minister’s statement about Delhi’s intention to have Pakistan downgraded on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) list.

The statement reconfirms Pakistan’s longstanding concerns that this technical forum was being politicised by India against Pakistan, said a statement issued here by the Foreign Office.

The Foreign Office said that India has made several efforts in the past as well to politicise the proceedings at FATF.

Prior to the FATF plenary meeting in February 2019, India circulated its own assessment of Pakistan’s progress and solicited immediate support for “blacklisting” Pakistan. On several previous occasions, calculated leaks were made to the Indian media about the proceedings of FATF, which are strictly confidential, it said.

These instances of politicisation by India were brought to the attention of the FATF President by the Finance Minister of Pakistan.

India’s attempts to politicise the proceedings in FATF against Pakistan call into question its credentials for co-chairing and being a member of the Asia Pacific Joint Group that reviews the progress made by Pakistan to implement the FATF Action Plan, it said.

The Foreign Office statement said Pakistan remains committed to fully implementing the FATF Action Plan. This commitment has been made at the highest political level. However, FATF must ensure that the process remains fair, unbiased and firmly grounded in the technical criteria of the forum, it said.