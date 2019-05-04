Share:

LAHORE : Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Khan on Friday ordered transfers and postings of four police officers . According to a notification, Hafizabad SP (Investigation) Muhammad Tahir Maqsood was transferred and posted as Faisalabad SP (Madina Town) while Mohammad Akmal was transferred and posted as Sheikhupura SP (Investigation). Nasir Mukhtar Rajput was posted as AIG (Training) at Punjab Central Police Office while Sialkot SDPO (City) Hina Munawar was ordered to report to the Central Police Office with immediate effect.