LONDON - An Amazonian parrot called Freddy Krueger has made headlines in Brazil after managing to find its way back to the zoo from which it was stolen while recovering from a four-year nightmare that saw it shot in a gun battle, abducted by armed thieves and bitten by a snake.

The turquoise-fronted Amazon parrot – whose Elm Street-inspired moniker stems from its bullet-disfigured face – was pilfered from a zoo in the southern city of Cascavel on the night of 16 April.

According to Brazil’s Folha de São Paulo newspaper, Krueger’s capture was just the latest in a series of misadventures to affect the Amazona aestiva bird.

Krueger was first brought to the zoo about four years ago, having been severely injured in a shoot-out between police and gangsters during a raid on the drug den where he had lived with his villain owner.

“In the shoot-out, [Krueger] was hit in the upper-beak … blinded and suffered burns to the feathers that grow between the eyes,” the Folha de São Paulo reported.

Krueger’s ordeal was far from over. Earlier this month, the parrot was reportedly bitten on the leg by a snake – thankfully of the non-venomous variety.