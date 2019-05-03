Share:

ISLAMABAD- Federal Urdu University of Arts Science & Technology students on Friday staged a protest against the administration for increasing the fee.

A group of students also boycotted the mid-term examination and forced the administration to suspend the exam as administration failed to fulfil its promise of reducing the semester fee.

The tussle between administration and students turned bitter when the administration called the police to conduct exam and maintain law and order situation at the campus.

A group of students alleged that administration had increased the fee of students and committed to reduce it before the exam but it failed to meet its promise made with them.

Meanwhile, the administration claimed that a few students were harming the peaceful environment at the campus and disrupted the exam.

The students also wrote letters to the President of Pakistan and Chairman Senate to take notice of the situation and direct the university administration to resolve the issues of the students.

The letters signatory students including Musawer Hussain, Mohhamd Tahir, Haider Ali, Mohaamad Hanif, Abdus Salam, Asif Nawaz Afridi, Amanat Raza, and Mohammad Usama urged the higher authorities to intervene in the university affairs. Students mentioned that university administration unfairly raised the fee while it is facing acute shortage of facilities. Students said that the university is facing shortage of transport, medical dispensary, and lack of security and non-availability of scholarships.

They said that the university administration had committed to resolve these problems but it filed FIR against ten students and they had to spend two weeks in the police station.

Students also said that the administration continued its victimisation policy and later struck off 11 students from the university while rest of the students were threatened to cooperate with the administration.

Students said that the administration had already cancelled three papers of the students in its list which is an act of victimisation.

They urged the federal minister for education and other authorities to initiate an inquiry against the university administration and provide relief to students.

Later on, the university administration held talks with the students on protest and assured resolving their issues on early basis. After this, the students called off their protest.