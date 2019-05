Share:

ISLAMABAD - Gul Club thumped Bajwa Club by 161 runs in the Fazal Mahmood National Club Cricket Championship. Batting first, Gul Club scored 297-6 in 40 overs. Naved Malik slammed 119 off 73 balls while Nasir Nawaz hit 66, Jamal Anwar 37 and Umer Amin 33. Aitesham Mehmood picked 4-54 and Mubashir 2-42. In reply, Bajwa Club were bundled out for 132 in 33.1 overs.