ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Legal Advisor Taffazul Haider Rizvi has said that suspended PCB BoG member Nauman Butt through his counsel Shaigan Ijaz advocate replied to the earlier application in front of independent adjudicator Justice (r) Fazal Miran Chohan.

Talking to The Nation, Taffazul, who is also advocate at Supreme Court of Pakistan, said: “After the reply was received, counsel of Nauman Butt filed another application thereby he sought that proceedings be adjourned till the matter being taken by parliament standing committee. We argued with the independent adjudicator that under PCB constitution, it is the independent adjudicator, who will decide the matter.

“After hearing the argument, the independent adjudicator dismissed the application. Now it is fixed on May 10 on the first application by Nauman Butt, where he had sought that independent adjudicator by the court not by the PCB chairman, Nauman Butt counsel was requested to start arguments, but he said that he is not prepared and will start arguments on May 10.”

Nauman Butt’s counsel Shaigan Ijaz advocate told The Nation that they filed an application in front of PCB independent adjudicator as National Assembly Standing Committee had called a meeting on May 6, in which an agenda item is to discuss was dispute between PCB Chairman and BoG member. “As the Standing Committee had written a letter to Ehsan Mani to stop proceedings and action, you are taking against BoG member to stop till committee meeting.

“The independent adjudicator doesn’t agree with our point of view and said, the NA Standing Committee doesn’t have right to interfere in our working. An application was filed by Asad Ali Khan, who was not present and it was not appropriate to start arguments, so it was decided the arguments will start on May 10. We have challenge PCB chairman’s appointment of independent adjudicator,” Shaigan concluded.