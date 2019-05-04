Share:

LAHORE (PR) Huawei and Vodafone Qatar have entered into a strategic agreement to significantly expand and enhance Vodafone’s wireless network infrastructure including a large scale 5G technology rollout. This agreement will see two industry leaders at the forefront of digital innovation come together to accelerate the digital transformation of Qatar to meet the country’s economic growth targets and national agenda. The landmark agreement was signed at Vodafone Qatar’s Headquarters by Vodafone Qatar’s Chairman Abdulla Nasser Al Misnad and Charles Yang, the President of Huawei Middle East. Also present were both companies senior management.