ISLAMABAD - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief Ernesto Rigo called on Secretary Planning, Development and Reforms Zafar Hasan here and discussed the status of Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and other aspects of planning including macro-economic policies.

Project Director Hassan Daud, Chief Macroeconomic Zafar-ul-Hassan and senior officials of the Ministry were also present in the meeting.

The two sides exchanged program on the growth targets as well as policy adjustments to keep the growth momentum. Secretary planning gave a comprehensive overview of the planning process and on CPEC program, a statement issued by the planning division said.

The two sides also shared measures to create growth through both external and internal balance. The role of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) was also discussed in the meeting.