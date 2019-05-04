Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said India’s entire move to malign Pakistan ‘boomeranged’ after it failed to prove involvement of Jaish-e-Muhammad chief Masood Azhar in Pulwama incident and Kashmir movement.

“India’s irresponsible finger-pointing at Pakistan soon after Pulwama incident has been widely exposed at international level,” the foreign minister told reporters in response to a question on the recent listing of Masood Azhar, during his visit to Sri Lankan High Commission to offer condolences over loss of lives in terror attacks in Sri Lanka.

The foreign minister said India’s incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party’s government faced a major setback in its attempt to misuse an attack against Pakistan for political gains.

He pointed that Indian media lambasted the government for its diplomatic failure in routing the resolution through UN Security Council, bypassing the technical sessions of the Sanctions Committee.

He said BJP and Congress of India had been in a brawl against each other over the failure to link the listing of Masood Azhar with Pulwama incident.

He said Indian journalist Suhasini while criticising the Modi government questioned its victory claims in Masood Azhar’s linkage to Pulwama attack. She was of the view that the BJP government had failed to provide evidence to the United Nations’ Sanctions Committee.

Responding to a question, he said India had been repeatedly violating the Line of Control (LoC) and killing innocent people, while Pakistan only responded to the Indian unprovoked firing considering safety of the people of Kashmir who embraced martyrdom and got buried in Pakistani national flag. He reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to support the people of Kashmir in achieving their right to self-determination.

On reports of China establishing military bases in countries included in Belt and Road (BRI) project, Qureshi said the initiative was purely related to economic cooperation, regional connectivity and poverty alleviation. He said Pakistan would continue to cooperate with China for timely completion of development projects for the prosperity of country and the region.

The foreign minister expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a series of terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday, saying the heinous acts were aimed at damaging the inter-faith harmony in the country.

He said Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and assured of his government’s unwavering support to Sri Lanka in coping with the challenges of terrorism.

Qureshi said he would visit Sri Lanka after Ramazan, which earlier was scheduled for May 2 and was postponed following the untoward incident. He said he would also meet the bereaved families at churches who had lost their loved ones in terror attacks.

Sri Lankan High Commissioner Noordin Mohamed Shaheid said the situation in Sri Lanka was currently under control and the probe was underway to nab the culprits.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Qureshi penned in his remarks in the condolence book placed at the Sri Lankan High Commission, expressing complete solidarity of the people and the Government of Pakistan with Sri Lankan people.

Talking to newsmen, Qureshi said Japanese government had expressed its interest in relocating auto mobile industry to Pakistan aimed at increasing exports to Gulf and adjacent states. He said Tokyo was engaged with Pakistan after a gap of seven years. The Japanese government intend to skill 65 percent of Pakistani youth in order to sustain economic growth.

Govt achieved tangible outcomes of its socio-economic policies so far: FM

Addressing an investment conference here, Foreign Minister Qureshi said in nine months of PTI government the country has achieved tangible outcomes of its socio-economic developmental policies.

He said it was time for entrepreneurs to take advantage of pro-investment environment that has taken place in the country under incumbent government.

Qureshi said as a responsible neighbour Pakistan played a role for peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan, took peace overtures towards India, including opening Kartarpur corridor.

“Kartarpur spirit envisioned by Prime Minister Imran Khan has hopes for a fresh push for dialogue and diplomacy with new govt in Delhi,” he added.

He said “We have reinvigorated relations with China, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Qatar, Malaysia and Iran with the spirit of partnership and renewed stronger economic dimensions. Qureshi said Pakistan secured financial assistance from friendly countries to overcome its balance of payment issue.

He said signing of Free Trade Agreementwith China on second phase of CPEC will contribute significantly towards socio-economic development of the country.

He said Saudi Arabia has committed $20 billion investment in Pakistan and the UAE, Qatar and Malaysia are also eyeing on investment in various sectors in the country.

He said key task in diplomacy was to work towards creating a peaceful external environment with ultimate goal to deliver peace and prosperity.

He said concerted efforts are being made to promote tourism, and new visa regime has been introduced to this effect. He added that in partnership with relevant stakeholders country was institutionalising the economic diplomacy planning. “One area of particular focus has been ‘science diplomacy’ with the focus of technological linkages among counterpart institutions, matching labour skills with international market and to improve Pakistan’s access to smart international technical assistance,” he said.

He reaffirmed that it was time to invest in Pakistan as some of the most powerful countries are linking up and investing in Pakistani economy in various fields.