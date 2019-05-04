Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Test cricketer Iqbal Qasim, who was also Pakistan Cricket Board chief selector, Friday warned green caps from complacency and said the real test for Pakistan will come in the shape of England One Day Internationals.

“Pakistan cricket team started their England tour on a very high note, winning all the side matches, which is obviously great feeling and sigh of relief for team management and the captain. But they must not get carried away as all those matches were practice matches and had nothing to do with competitive cricket. Victories are always welcome no matter in side matches or in regular fixtures but Pakistan team must not get relaxed like witnessed in the past. The team must learn from their mistakes and try not to repeat the same against the England national team in the five One Day Internationals,” Qasim said while talking to The Nation.

He said Pakistan team was looking in good shape and got much-needed practice for the big matches and the way openers and Babar Azam are enjoying rich form with the willow is quite heartening for the team management.

However, Qasim said skipper Sarfraz Ahmed would have to score runs as his runs will do wonders for his and team’s confidence as skipper is always supposed to lead from the front.

He said Sarfraz must quickly regain his form with the bat as Pakistan need him to score in the middle order as he is the most experienced player.

Qasim said Pakistan badly need a quality player down the order, who can take team together. “I feel Pakistan team baldy miss the likes of Umar Akmal and Kamran Akmal as both of them could be highly important for any team as they can bat at any given number and both had loads of experience behind their backs. Umar is a fearless cricketer and had all the shots in the book. He can score quick runs and he is an excellent fielder as well. If I was the selector, I would have picked both Akmal brothers as they provide depth and balance in the team.”

“Shahdab Khan is an asset for green caps and his presence in the playing XI gives huge boost to national team as he can not only bowl exceptional deliveries but also more than handy with the bat and an excellent fielder as well. He is quick sharp and uses his brain according to the situation. Yasir Shah on the other hand is not a bad replacement as he is also a quality leg spinner and proven stuff. But he is not good with the bat and also not known for fielding expertise. If Shahdab could not get fit prior to the World Cup, it would be a setback for Pakistan. He is important for Pakistan’s chances in the world cup.”

On speedster M Hussnain, Qasim said the young bowler was showing signs of a true fast bowler as he has the speed and agility, which is required at this level to excel but he is inexperienced and for a mega event like world cup every team need best of the best. “To me he is still very young and he should be carried with the team but should not be rushed. He needs time, exposure and mental fitness. He will learn from the likes of M Aamir, Juniad Khan and others while Hassan Ali has regained his usual best form and he is looking dangerous, sharp and hungry to take wickets and spearhead Pakistan pace bowling attack. Pakistan team is balanced and signs are good. But like I said, they must be aware of complacency and not get relaxed. They have passed the first test but it is just the beginning and they must be prepared to handle the big match pressure, which holds the key to success,” Qasim concluded.”