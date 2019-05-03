Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) have fined 226 VIPs during the current year including parliamentarians, diplomats and bureaucrats.

As per basic objectives defined at the time of inception of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on January 28, 2006, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed said its personnel are ensuring equal implementation of law and they fined 226 VIPs on traffic rules violation during the ongoing year.

“Elimination of VIP culture and equal application of law are the operational codes of the ITP which has become the model of excellence for all law enforcement agencies in the country,” the SSP (Traffic) said. He said performance of traffic police personnel was being reviewed continuously and every possible effort would be made to improve it.

The VIPs fined during the ongoing year, he said, mainly included 13 MNAs/MPAs, four Senators, six army officials, 67 government officials, 24 diplomats, 18 media persons and five Judiciary officers among others.

“Whether there is any VIP or common people on the road, everyone is equal to us and it is our responsibility to save his life through ensuring implementation on traffic rules,” the SSP (Traffic) maintained.